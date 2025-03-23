'Timeless' Toni Storm, Undisputed Kingdom & More Added To AEW Slam Dunk Sunday
Tony Khan has added a number of big names to the line-up for tonight's special edition of AEW Collision.
Slam Dunk Sunday will air tonight at 11 p.m. ET on TNT and Max, assuming today's slate of NCAA Tournament games does not run over on time.
In addition to the four matches on the card, it's now been announced that fans will hear from AEW Women's Champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm, Adam Cole and the Undisputed Kingdom, AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Don Callis on the show tonight.
This will be the first time fans hear from Toni Storm since she laid down a challenge for Megan Bayne to face her for the Women's Title at AEW Dynasty. Adam Cole, meanwhile, is coming of Saturday's time limit draw against Daniel Garcia.
MORE: AEW Collision Slam Dunk Saturday Results: Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole Fight To A Draw
After back-to-back no contest finishes, does Cole believe he deserves a third shot at Garcia and his TNT Championship? Maybe we'll find out during a bit of story time later tonight.
Full Card for AEW Slam Dunk Sunday:
- We'll hear from Timeless Toni Storm, Undisputed Kingdom, Kazuchika Okada and Don Callis
- The Death Riders (c) vs. Top Flight & AR Fox for the AEW World Trios Championships
- Harley Cameron will be in action
- Hologram & Komander vs. Dralistico & Beast Mortos
- Bandido vs. Johnny TV
