Tony Khan Faces Huge Fan Backlash After AEW Collision Match Announcement
AEW fans have spoken.
On Sunday night, Tony Khan announced a massive 12-man tag team match for the upcoming Maximum Carnage episode of AEW Collision on Saturday January 18. The match will feature The Death Riders and The Jericho Appreciation Society teaming up to take on Adam Copeland, FTR, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs.
After the announcement came down from the AEW boss on Twitter, fans lit up the post with messages of disappointment for the match. Initial criticism came due to the story that Jon Moxley is currently involved with as AEW World Champion.
Moxley has consistently stated he and The Death Riders are looking to take over AEW. Because of that, cultivating a partnership with The Jericho Appreciation Society doesn't make much sense.
Storyline has gone off the rails man. Ppl not liking it and It doesn't even make sense anymore. Might be time to reevaluate direction.- @WrestleCringe
Tony why are the death riders creating allies if they want to take over the company?- @EthanRasslin
Why is Mox, a man whose purpose is to rid AEW of foolishness, teaming with a group that exudes foolishness?- @AndrewWR6
Also Mox and Jericho used to be mortal enemies.
Another point of contention, which led to fan backlash is due to the history that Moxley and Jericho have with one another. The two have feuded over the AEW World Championship and have been at odds since the company began in 2019. Both men being on the same side within this match and without any acknowledgment of their history to fans has caused pushback as well.
So why are the Death Riders teaming with Chris Jericho? Chris is literally a representation of everything the Death Riders stand against and hate!- @BradIsBased
Jericho and Moxley on the same team is wild given their history- @Noahgilberto19
Why would anyone want to team with death riders? Makes no sense esp Jericho- @MikeJ0nessssss
The AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage event takes place on Wednesday. The show is headlined by Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs. Hobbs earned a shot at Moxley and the world championship after winning a Men's Casino Gauntlet Match last week on Dynamite.
