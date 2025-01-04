Wrestling On FanNation

Kenny Omega Teases Huge New Entrance For Return At Wrestle Dynasty

Zack Heydorn

All Elite Wrestling - Lee South

Kenny Omega says he's going to have a huge new entrance for his return to wrestling at the AEW and NJPW Wrestle Dynasty event tomorrow inside the Tokyo Dome.

Omega took to social media on Saturday and gave the details on brand new entrance music and a new theme ahead of his match against Gabe Kidd.

"Before my return tomorrow, I want to announce that I'm debuting a new entrance at the Tokyo Dome," Omega wrote on Twitter. "A new song created by the amazing Final Fantasy 14 & 16 composer Masayoshi Soken, with vocals by Jason Miller and a special voice by the legendary Nobuo Uematsu. I hope you enjoy."

The return at Wrestle Dynasty will be Omega's first match since a December 2023 victory over Ethan Page on AEW Collision. Omega has been away from wrestling since then recovering from a severe bout of diverticulitis. Prior to that, Omega missed a large chunk of time in 2022 due to nagging injuries.

The Wrestle Dynasty event is the first of its kind and will feature talent from New Japan Pro Wrestling, AEW, CMLL, and Stardom. Other announced matches for the show include Zack Sabre Jr vs. Ricochet, Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii, and more.

Omega is set to make his return to AEW on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite.

