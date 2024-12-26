Tony Khan Reveals Which AEW Talents Could Become The Faces Of The Company
Tony Khan has his eyes set on a key group of talent to be the faces of AEW in the years to come.
During an interview with The Five Star podcast, Khan was asked about who the future faces of his company might be and he didn't hedge on who he thought those faces could be.
“Look at for example MJF, Will Ospreay, and Toni Storm, all of them are very young people that have accomplished so much in wrestling," Khan said of who will be the faces of AEW.
You have MJF and Toni Storm that have been great world champions in AEW. Will Ospreay is one of the greatest International wrestlers ever and a two-time AEW International Champion and on a great run in the Continental Classic right now. Those are all top people.- Tony Khan
Khan isn't wrong. Not only have MJF, Ospreay, and Storm all held championships in AEW, they've all had top tier matches and have been a part of key storylines that have played out on television.
Currently, MJF is embroiled in a feud with Adam Cole that will culminate with match at Worlds End this weekend. Cole will challenge MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in that match. MJF is the only person to ever hold the ring.
Ospreay will be in action at Worlds End as well. He'll face Kyle Fletcher in the semifinals of the Continental Classic Tournament. The winner of that match will face either Kazuchika Okada or Ricochet in the tournament finals.
As for Storm, she just returned to AEW after a long time away. She seemingly has amnesia, as she does not remember any of her time in AEW up until this point -- including her memorable "Timeless" Toni Storm run and the multiple world championships she's won.
AEW Worlds End airs live on PPV on Saturday. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Jay White vs. Adam Page in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the AEW World Championship.
