Two New Championship Matches Set For AEW Full Gear
Two new championship matches were set for the AEW Full Gear PPV this week on AEW Dynamite.
In the show's special Fright Night main event, Samoa Joe defeated Hook, Ricochet, and Bobby Lashley to earn as shot at Adam Page and the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. Joe won the match by submission over Hook and signed the Full Gear contract right after the match.
A disguised Adam Page, who was dressed as Tony Schiavone, attacked Joe once the contract was signed. Page beat Joe to retain his championship at WrestleDream earlier this month. He won the championship at All In this summer by beating Jon Moxley and ending his reign of terror as champion.
After that match, Joe turned heel on Page and decimated him in the ring with The Opps. On the Dynamite after WrestleDream, Page vowed to get revenge on Joe for that attack, Page gets his shot to do just that at Full Gear.
AEW Men's Tag Team Championship official for Full Gear
In addition to the world championship match for Full Gear getting set this week on Dynamite, the Men's AEW World Tag Team Championship was made official as well. The Young Bucks, FTR, Jurassic Express, and Jet Speed squared off in a Fright Fight and the winner earned a title shot at Full Gear against Brodido.
FTR won the match that was full of action by beating Kevin Knight of Jet Speed. Now, they will take on Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the PPV.
MORE: Babes Of Wrath Just Scratching The Surface As AEW Women's Tag Title Tournament Begins [Exclusive]
Before the match started, The Young Bucks were approached by Don Callis to join The Don Callis Family. Callis, knowing that The Young Bucks had fallen on hard times said that they needed a family to help them get through their issues.
To prove himself to The Bucks, Callis had a special entrance set for them. The Young Bucks walked to the ring in front of a new video. Don Callis then announced The Young Bucks himself and gave them respect as the "Founding Fathers" of AEW.
AEW Full Gear airs live on PPV from inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday November 22. Other announced matches for the show include Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship.
