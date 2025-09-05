Will Ospreay Reportedly Schedules Date For Surgery
Will Ospreay has been one of AEW's most consistent performers, working every pay-per-view since signing with the promotion back in late 2023.
Last month, Ospreay spoke with The Takedown on SI and confirmed that he has been working injured. "I am compromised," Ospreay said. "I've got a few herniated discs pushing against my spinal cord, which is affecting a couple of my nerves. But, I can do stuff, and I can perform one last time before I need to go get it all corrected."
And today, Fightful Select has reported that he is set to undergo a procedure in the next couple of weeks.
Forbidden Door had an angle after the main event that saw Ospreay get brutally attacked by Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, officially writing him off of television for the time being.
The typical recovery time for surgery involving herniated discs can be around 12 weeks, meaning that AEW will be without Ospreay until November at the soonest.
Will Ospreay's Incredible AEW Run
Will Ospreay has been a workhorse for AEW, appearing at every single pay-per-view since signing with the company, often having one of the best matches on the card that night. His work against the likes of The Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page, Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada, and several others has been a highlight of the last couple of years in AEW.
Despite being one of the more consistent performers, his accolades in AEW only extend to capturing the AEW International Championship twice. Many fans expect to see him capture gold once he is back and in good health.
Ospreay told The Takedown on SI that he is a bit nervous for his future, knowing that surgery could possibly change him, "I know what lies ahead and I know what's going to be coming after this."
He further said, "I just don't know what that looks like. People that have said after this, like, there's things that you're gonna have to say no to and there's things that you're gonna have to turn tone down on with my style. And it's not computing in my head, because I feel like I'm in good shape right now."
