Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals Set On AEW Dynamite
The finals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament is set for AEW Double or Nothing at the end of May.
Mercedes Mone will face Jaime Hayter in this year's final and the winner will head to AEW All In to wrestle for the AEW Women's World Championship. This week in the AEW Dynamite main event, Hayter defeated Kris Statlander in the semifinals to advance.
MORE: AEW's Mercedes Mone Has High Praise For WWE Superstar: "Absolute Legend"
When the match ended, Mone walked out on the entrance ramp and had a staredown moment with her tournament finals opponent. Last week on Dynamite, Mone defeated Athena in the semifinals to advance to the finals.
Both the men's and women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament final matches will take place at the AEW Double or Nothing PPV event at the end of May.
On the men's side, Will Ospreay has already punched his ticket to the finals. Next week on Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher will go one on one with Adam Page in the semis. This week on the show, Fletcher and The Don Callis Family took Page out with a vicious attack that left him laying in the ring.
