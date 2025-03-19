Booker T Says His Low WWE 2K25 Rating Is 'Personal'
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not a fan of his WWE 2K25 rating.
The full edition of WWE 2K25 dropped on March 14th and while fans do have some minor gripes with the popular game, the latest release overall seems to be a hit.
That hasn't been the case with more than a few WWE superstars, however, who have expressed their displeasure with their ratings, including the likes of Roman Reigns and Bayley.
Now, Booker T has joined that list.
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker comments on the 77 rating he received for his 2001 version. It's important to note, however, that Booker's overall rating in the game clocked in at 85.
“77, that’s way off the mark. Yeah, that’s way off the mark. Again, it’s whether they like you or not a lot of times. It can be personal, it’s a personal thing sometimes... You know what, it is [messed up]. It really is on so many levels. But, one thing about my character being 85, it can normally beat everyone on the roster.”
Booker T then added what he believes his score should have been in the game.
“I should’ve been no less than 90 in 01’. Again, I’ve been getting the short hand of the stick for quite a while with a lot of these people like that. They’re fanboying out, they vote for their favorite wrestlers, not the best. Look, I get it. I get it, alright?”
You can watch the full podcast episode below.
