Rey Mysterio And Logan Paul Talk Retirement, USA Network's Special Raw Sendoff And More WWE News & Rumors
Does WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio plan to hang up his mask and retire from pro wrestling anytime soon?
A number of notable news and rumor tidbits have popped up in the world of professional wrestling this fine Thursday including WWE Superstar return dates, Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul talking retirement, and plans for future episodes of Monday Night Raw.
Let's get you caught up.
- WWE is apparently preparing a special send-off for Monday Night Raw on the USA Network. The Netflix premiere on January 6 is expected to be an extremely stacked show, but WrestleVotes Radio said on Backstage Pass that the creative team is not sleeping on the USA finale the week prior in Houston.
- The finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament are expected to take place on the January 6 episode of Monday Night Raw.
- During a WWE Playback YouTube video, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle asked Rey Mysterio when he thinks he'll retire from professional wrestling. The former World Champion, who just celebrated his 50th birthday, laughed off the question and said, "I'll let the fans decide."
- Logan Paul claims he has retired from WWE. When asked on his Impaulsive podcast if he'd be at WrestleMania 41, the former United States Champion said, "No, I'm retired. I'm a dad, bro." Take everything with a grain of salt when it comes to retirements in pro wrestling. Toni Storm claimed she was retired prior to returning to AEW Wednesday night.
- Dr. Chris Featherstone is reporting the Braun Strowman is expected to return to action on Friday Night SmackDown to face Carmelo Hayes.
- Charlotte Flair is expected to return very soon from an ACL injury that's kept her out of action for over a year. WrestleVotes says she could be back as soon as this weekend for Saturday Night's Main Event.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Can Kevin Owens Stun WWE's 'Golden Boy'?
Kevin Owens Rooting Hard For Finn Balor To Win The World Heavyweight Championship [Exclusive]
Trish Stratus Planning Next Move Ahead of WWE 25-Year Anniversary [Exclusive]
Published