Wrestling On FanNation

Dave Bautista Receives Law Enforcement Honor

SI Wrestling Staff

IMAGO / Xinhua

Former WWE champion Dave Bautista took to social media recently to reveal an unexpected honor he received.

In a post on Instagram, Bautista shared that on April 19 he became an honorary deputy sheriff in Hillsborough County, Florida. Bautista gave thanks to his brother and the sheriff, while also noting Tampa holds a special place in his heart.

MORE: Dave Bautista Endorses WWE Star For Next Great Wrestler-Turned-Actor

Bautista wrote:

April 19 2025

Honorary Deputy Sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida… I didn’t see that one coming either. 🤷‍♂️😂

Big love and thanks to my brother @titusoneilwwe and Sheriff @chadchronister for the honor and for everything you do for this community. Appreciate you both.

Tampa’s held a special place in my heart ever since I moved here 20 years ago. Always has. Always will.

@davebautista on Instagram

While Bautista's wrestling days are behind him, his Hollywood career is surging, and the multi-time WWE champion has quite a few projects in the works. His upcoming films Trap House, The Wrecking Crew, and Afterburn are in post production, while he has a number of additional projects currently in production and in the planning phases.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair Shares First WWE Tryout Footage

Dave Bautista Reveals Why He Collects Things & What He Collects

Dave Bautista's Stunning Weight Loss: 'This is probably the lightest I’ve been since I was 19'

Published
SI Wrestling Staff
SI WRESTLING STAFF

The Wrestling Staff at The Takedown On SI is committed to bringing fans the latest news, analysis, and insights from professional wrestling. Covering everything from WWE, AEW and more, the team delivers in-depth interviews, breaking stories, and expert commentary to keep wrestling fans informed and entertained.