Dave Bautista Receives Law Enforcement Honor
Former WWE champion Dave Bautista took to social media recently to reveal an unexpected honor he received.
In a post on Instagram, Bautista shared that on April 19 he became an honorary deputy sheriff in Hillsborough County, Florida. Bautista gave thanks to his brother and the sheriff, while also noting Tampa holds a special place in his heart.
Bautista wrote:
April 19 2025- @davebautista on Instagram
Honorary Deputy Sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida… I didn’t see that one coming either. 🤷♂️😂
Big love and thanks to my brother @titusoneilwwe and Sheriff @chadchronister for the honor and for everything you do for this community. Appreciate you both.
Tampa’s held a special place in my heart ever since I moved here 20 years ago. Always has. Always will.
While Bautista's wrestling days are behind him, his Hollywood career is surging, and the multi-time WWE champion has quite a few projects in the works. His upcoming films Trap House, The Wrecking Crew, and Afterburn are in post production, while he has a number of additional projects currently in production and in the planning phases.
