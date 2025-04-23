Bianca Belair Shares First WWE Tryout Footage
Bianca Belair took to X on Wednesday to share footage of her first WWE tryout.
In the clip, 'The EST of WWE' can be seen training at the WWE performance center as well as cutting a promo. Along with the footage, Belair shared a note with a heartfelt message of her pro wrestling journey and how she through herself whole heartedly into wrestling, overcoming her doubts and imposter syndrome to make it to where she is today.
Belair wrote:
From then to now….- @BiancaBelairWWE on X
My 1st tryout…I had no idea how to take a bump, I didn’t even know what a “bump” was let alone what a “promo” was… I was so nervous you can hear the quiver in my voice. I had no idea what I was doing. The only thing I knew how to do was be me, because there is only ONE ME and that was my way to stand out. Shoutout to Mark Henry. So I wore my favorite rose outfit I made for a crossfit competition and showed that I may not come from this business, I may not know much but I will work my ass off and I will love and respect this business if I was given a chance. At 1st I always felt like I was stealing someone else’s dream so I threw myself whole heartedly into this. I dealt with imposter syndrome for A LONG time. I always felt like I had something to prove. Now… I know exactly who I am. I know how much hardwork I put in, I know my worth NO MATTER WHAT, and I know everything I’ve gotten and haven’t gotten yet IS MINE.
Dream big. Do things you didn’t even think were meant for you. You never know. It might change your life and others along the way.
#ESTofWWE #wrESTleMania41
Bianca Belair faced off against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41, but came up short in her bid to win the Women's World Championship.
Reports also surfaced today from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that Belair might have injured a couple of her fingers during the match.
