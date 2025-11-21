Bianca Belair Signs With Top Hollywood Talent Agency

Bianca Belair hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since this year's WrestleMania 41 event in Las Vegas, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been busy.

Belair is a multiple women's champion and tag team champion. She's also wrestled in the main event of WrestleMania. Will Belair make her way to the big screen at some point?

Signs point to that answer being, "yes."

Deadline is reporting that Belair has signed with major Hollywood representation agency, Creative Arts Agency, or CAA. Belair and her nearly 6 million social followers will be represented by one of the biggest agencies in the world.

Bianca Belair solidifies top WWE status with old Nick Khan talent agency

WWE President Nick Khan | IMAGO / MediaPunch

NIck Khan is the current President of WWE in TKO Group. Khan was a former WWE CEO and has had a significant impact on the business since joining the company in 2020. Khan has been instrumental in helping the company monetize its content to achieve optimal licensing fees and rates. Khan was the former Head of Television at CAA and worked with major clients such as Hannah Storm and Keith Olbermann.

CAA is home to some of the biggest talent in the world, and their roster includes NBA stars like Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Paul, and Trae Young, as well as musicians like Blink 182, Bob Dylan, Green Day, and Harry Styles. Belair now joins that slate of talent.

Belair revealed that she broke her knuckle during her WrestleMania 41 match. At the event, Belair wrestled against both Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky with the WWE Women's World Championship on the line. Sky won the match and Belair has been on the sidelines ever since.

Belair said the injury was supposed to take about 8 to 12 weeks to recover from, but she's now been out of action for nearly 8 months.

The landscape of the women's division in WWE has changed since Belair left the company after WrestleMania. The WWE Women's World Champion is now Stephanie Vaquer, and the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown is Jade Cargill.

Both of those women are new faces to those titles. Cargill is a good friend of Belair and turned heel ahead of winning the title from Tiffany Stratton. She and Belair have been on a collision course for a match since they teamed up soon after Cargill joined the main roster.

