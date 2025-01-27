Big E Joins Cast Of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Marvel And Disney+ Show
Don't you dare be sour, Marvel fans. Your favorite former WWE Champion is swinging into the spiderverse to help Peter Parker feel the power.
Big E has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ and Marvel animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," according to show-runner Jeff Trammell.
Trammell appeared on the Phase Hero YouTube program and confirmed the former tag team champion's involvement after host Brandon Davis asked if he correctly heard Big E's voice.
“Yes you did," Trammell said. "Yes you certainly did.”
Trammell confirmed he approached Big E to be part of the project personally. E has done acting and voice work before, performing as Canon Wulf in Adult Swim's "Lazor Wulf" show from 2019 through 2021. He also appeared in Peacock's "Laid" romantic comedy last year.
“I asked him," Trammell said. "He was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s the best, yeah.”
Big E has been out of in-ring action since March of 2022 when he broke his neck after an overhead throw by Ridge Holland. Trammell noted the recording for his parts dated back to his recovery time.
“We’ve been recording him since a few years ago," he said. "I mean, the first time he recorded, he was still wearing the neck brace.”
MORE: The New Day's Kofi Kingston And Xavier Woods Turn Heel As Big E Returns To WWE Raw
The former WWE and NXT Champion recently returned to WWE in a much-discussed segment with The New Day, resulting in Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turning on him. Fans were heartbroken over the turn of events, though it is unclear if E will ever get cleared for an in-ring return.
