The Rock Calls WWE President and Two Superstars "Family" at Moana 2 Premiere
The Final Boss may not see eye to eye with Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins, but he does consider them family.
During an interview with NBC’s “Access Hollywood” during the “Moana 2” premier, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was asked about the theme of family that runs through the new film and where the emotion he showed came from.
“It's feeling family, and it's feeling gratitude. We got an amazing, I think, blended family. It may look in front of the camera, ‘Oh, they got it all together.’ For the most part, we do now. But that took time and took work. I know that when we get up, it's not like, ‘This one doesn't want to talk to this one.’ It's like, It's beautiful. Last night, yes, we're celebrating Moana 2, which is awesome, it was much deeper than the movie. I'm like, looking here and I'm looking here. The row in front of me had Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes and Nick Khan, all WWE family, and my family here. I had a moment.- Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
MORE: Cody Rhodes Reveals The Current State Of His Relationship With The Rock Since WrestleMania 40
Along with Rhodes, Rollins, and Khan, Becky Lynch and Brandi Rhodes were also seen at the premiere, held in Hawaii. Lynch posted a photo of her, Rollins, and their daughter to her Instagram page, with caption thanking The Rock and putting the movie over.
"I can’t think of a better example for my daughter of following your heart, trusting yourself, being brave and an all round badass than Moana. So what can we say except thank you @therock for making some magic and family memories at the Moana 2 premiere.”
The last time we saw The Rock and Cody Rhodes face to face was the April 8th episode of Monday Night Raw, one night after Rhodes’ win over Roman Reigns. While the People’s Champion congratulated Rhodes and gave him his flowers, he told Rhodes that their story had “just begun.”
Walt Disney Studios’ “Moana 2”, starring Dwayne Johnson, Auli’l Cravalho, and Rose Matafeo, hit theaters today.
