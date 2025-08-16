G1 Climax 35 Night 18 Results: Takeshita vs EVIL Official For G1 35 Final

Wrestling On FanNation

Konosuke Takeshita and EVIL have advanced to the G1 Climax 35 final.

The results are in from this year's G1 Climax 35 semifinals, and the participants are official for the final showdown in Ariake Arena.

Semifinal: Yota Tsuji vs EVIL

EVIL defeated Yota Tsuji to advance to the final of G1 Climax 35.
Despite not being the main event, Yota Tsuji versus EVIL ended up being the biggest talking point coming out of night 18 of G1 35. From the start, it was evident that Tsuji was nursing a knee injury, which EVIL didn't hesitate to attack. Even so, last year's G1 Climax finalist soldiered ahead with hopes of returning to the final and winning this year's tournament.

To counteract the guaranteed interference and hijinks from House of Torture, Yota Tsuji brought himself some backup of his own. He was flanked by his Unaffiliated stablemates, Shingo Takagi and Daiki Nagai, but it still wasn't enough. EVIL continued to wear down Tsuji's ailing knee with the help of his House of Torture comrades and secured his place in the final via a shocking referee stoppage victory after trapping Tsuji in the Darkness Scorpion.

Semifinal: Konosuke Takeshita vs Zack Sabre Jr

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Zack Sabre Jr. to advance to the G1 Climax 35 final.
In a rematch of their Block B match earlier in the tournament, Konosuke Takeshita and Zack Sabre Jr. went head-to-head in the main event to determine who would punch their ticket to the G1 Climax 35 final. Sabre did what he does best, attacking Takeshita's limbs with vicious submissions in hopes of neutralizing his power.

However, Takeshita was able to use what he learned from losing to the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion the first time, pulling out massive Raging Fires to claim victory and advance to the final for G1 Climax 35 in Ariake Arena on Sunday.

G1 Climax 35 Night 18 Results [8/16/2025]

EVIL (A Block #1) def. Yota Tsuji (A Block #3)

Konosuke Takeshita (B Block #3) def. Zack Sabre Jr (B Block #1)

What's Next?

G1 Climax 35 Night 19 takes place Sunday, August 17, 2025, in Ariake Arena in Tokyo on NJPW World

Final

EVIL (A Block #1) vs Konosuke Takeshita (B Block #3)

