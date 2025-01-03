Latest Reports On Cody Rhodes vs John Cena WrestleMania 41 Plans
Rumors continue to swirl around John Cena's final WrestleMania appearance.
Last week, we reported that rumored internal dialogue within WWE's creative team pointed to Cena facing current WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes in Las Vegas.
Now, in the latest update from The Wrestling Observer, the Rhodes vs Cena match-up isn't just being discussed as an option, but is "scheduled" for WrestleMania 41.
On the back of this news, Fightful Select has added additional context, stating "Fightful had noted for the last number of weeks that John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes was the plan for WrestleMania 2025, but it picked up more traction today."
Fightful continued, saying that they were told back in November that Rhodes vs Cena was the plan, after uncertainties about The Rock's availability. "The Rock isn't currently factored into WrestleMania plans, but everyone knows that they are "at the mercy of his schedule" as has been noted a number of times."
Fightful also noted that WrestleMania plans are already set for a "solid" portion of the WWE roster.
If Cena should face and defeat Rhodes, he would surpass his and Ric Flair's record for the most World Championship reigns, which currently stands at 16.
MORE: WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch WrestleMania 41 Plans
Ric Flair on Cena breaking the record
Flair has spoken out about Cena potentially breaking his record. In an appearance on "Busted Open" back in July, he said:
“You want the honest to God truth? I think so much personally of John Cena. He’s just one of those really great guys, in my opinion... But if they do it with John, I have no problem. I’d be the first one to hit the ring and shake his hand.”
John Cena kicks off his farewell tour on the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6th.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Becky Lynch's Return, The Rock & More Potential Surprises For The WWE Raw Netflix Premiere
Did Alexa Bliss Tease Her WWE Return Or Is She Just Having Fun On Social Media?
WWE Raw And SmackDown Announcers Reportedly Switching Brands Friday