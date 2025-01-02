Cmonn @AliciaTaylorWWE ‼️‼️



Announced on #WWENXT and killed it!!!!



Announced on #SmackDown and killed it!!!



And now she is moving to #WWERaw on @netflix and is Finna show me he works what greatness looks and sounds like!!!!



CMON ALICIAAAA‼️‼️‼️



HAPPY AND PROUD ✊🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/zHWUl1JBd4