WWE Raw And SmackDown Announcers Reportedly Switching Brands Friday
WWE was already in the process of shaking up its commentary teams ahead of the Raw on Netflix premiere coming up on January 6, and it appears the ring announcers are going to be part of that shift as well.
PWInsider is reporting that Lilian Garcia will be at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona tomorrow night (1/3/25) to handle the ring announcing duties for the first three-hour SmackDown and she's expected to stay on the Blue Brand moving forward.
Alicia Taylor is set to head to Raw to become the new ring announcer for WWE's flagship show, starting with the Netflix premiere episode this Monday. Taylor has retweeted a number of congratulatory posts on X since the news broke, seemingly confirming its authenticity.
Alicia Taylor, real name Alicia Warrington, made her living primarily as a drummer until she signed with WWE in December of 2018. She was the ring announcer for NXT until May of last year when she was promoted to SmackDown.
Lilian Garcia returned to WWE as a full-time ring announcer late last year after then Raw ring announcer Samantha Irvin decided to leave the company to pursue other outside interests.
This is Garcia's third stint with WWE. She served as one of the company's lead ring announcers from 1999-2009 and then again from 2011-2019.
Garcia will join the new commentary team of Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett and Corey Graves on SmackDown. Taylor will join the team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on Raw.
