WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Reportedly Set To Open With Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat Match
The Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat Match is reportedly scheduled to open tonight's first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling is reporting that Reigns vs. Sikoa is the plan to kickoff the show, which leaves Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk as the likely main event.
Yesterday, The Rock announced that he would be appearing on the Raw on Netflix premiere and given his proximity to The Bloodline story, this opening contest is a potential landing spot for whatever he's slated to do on the program.
Roman Reigns has been feuding with Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline since making his return to WWE at SummerSlam. Reigns took a hiatus away from WWE after he lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.
The WWE Raw on Netflix premiere takes place inside the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The event is being treated like a PLE by WWE and will feature Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship and Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso in addition to the main events. Also, Logan Paul and John Cena are both scheduled to make appearances on the show.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Exclusive First Look: Cold Open For Tonight's WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (01/06/24): Start Time, Date, Match Card, How to Watch & More
The Rock Confirms His Status For WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere Monday Night
Becky Lynch's Return & More Potential Surprises For The WWE Raw Netflix Premiere
Netflix Reveals What Viewership Success Looks Like For WWE Raw