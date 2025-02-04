WWE Rumors: Praise for Kevin Owens, Latest On Becky Lynch, And Nia Jax Sets A Record
Many of the headlines coming out of the WWE Royal Rumble were understandably dominated by names like Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, and Cody Rhodes.
While those three Superstars, along with WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY, scored the big wins of the night, numerous other performers deserve praise for their efforts in Indianapolis. Kevin Owens is certainly among them, and he's reportedly getting his flowers backstage.
Owens put everything he had into Saturday night's Ladder Match for the WWE Championship, which culminated with one of the nastiest bumps a pro wrestler can take. Cody Rhodes delivered a devasting Alabama Slam through a ladder that folded up and dumped Owens on top of his head in the process.
KO has always been a performer known for throwing caution to the wind, but he's apparently getting credit for more than just putting his body on the line over the weekend.
There's also more coming out of Indianapolis about Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, AJ Lee and others. Always remember, rumors are just rumors. But here's a quick round-up of what's being said:
Kevin Owen's praise
PWInsider is reporting that Kevin Owens has received a ton of praise backstage following his Ladder Match with Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble. Owens is said to be getting credit, not just for his performance, but his role in putting the WWE Championship match together.
Bliss return and contract
Even though the Wyatt Sicks have been moved to SmackDown, PWInsider's Mike Johnson says that Alexa Bliss is expected to be a Raw Superstar moving forward. The move seems strange given Bliss' Wyatt-themed gear and merchandise that debuted at the Royal Rumble on Saturday.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Alexa Bliss' new WWE contract is for five years.
Becky Lynch and AJ Lee returns
Neither Becky Lynch nor AJ Lee were in Indianapolis for the Royal Rumble, according to Sean Ross Sapp. Lynch is under WWE contract and could return at any time ahead of WrestleMania 41. Ross Sapp also reported that AJ Lee knows she has an open invitation to return to WWE whenever she wants.
Nia Jax eliminations
Corey Brennan of Fightful Select is reporting that Nia Jax was supposed to eliminate even more women from the Royal Rumble match than she did Saturday night. It wasn't reported why she didn't, but Jax was still credited with nine eliminations, per WWE. That sets a new single Women's Royal Rumble Elimination record. The previous record was eight, which was held by both Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler.
