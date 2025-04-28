New Tag Team Champions Crowned At TNA Rebellion PPV
Nic and Ryan Nemeth are the TNA World Tag Team Champions.
At the TNA Rebellion PPV event on Sunday night in Los Angeles, The Nemeth's defeated The Hardy's to win the tag titles -- their first tag championship win in TNA. Nemeth is a former TNA World Champion and a multiple-time champion in WWE.
The match itself included the use of steel chairs and shenanigans by Nic and Ryan Nemeth. Matt Hardy was backdropped onto the back of a chair and the finish involved a low blow.
Nic Nemeth hit the illegal move on Jeff Hardy and then used Danger Zone. Ryan Nemeth then entered the ring and got the cover to win the championships for his team.
MORE: Former WWE Superstar Announces TNA Signing At Rebellion PPV
With The Hardy's in the fold with TNA, they've had time on NXT programming in the early part of this year thanks to the partnership between TNA and WWE. Of course, both Matt and Jeff Hardy have had long tenures with WWE itself and are a legendary tag team act inside WWE history.
Prior to this run in TNA, both Matt and Jeff spent time in AEW.
