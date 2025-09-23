WWE Ticket Bubble Set To Burst As WrestleMania 42 Tickets Go On-Sale
If you're ready for WrestleMania, give me a hell yeah?
That question, made famous by the one and only "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, is normally answered with a raucous "hell yeah!" by a group of frothing at the mouth, excited WWE fans. This year, look for a more tempered reaction from that same crowd.
Why? Well, it's going to cost an arm, leg, blood sample, and more than few hundred dollars to get into the annual WWE show of shows.
On Monday, WWE released some ticket pricing for WrestleMania 42, which is scheduled to emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second year in a row on April 18 and April 19. If you haven't seen the pricing yet for this year's event, strap in.
At the time of this writing, floor seats inside Allegiant Stadium in section A are $8,998 for one ticket to both nights. Section B floor seats? $3,868. Riser level seats? $2,200.75.
Oh, don't be ridiculious. Who could afford that madness? Let's look at the regular seats instead. Up to $1,495 for a 100 level seat, $1,303.54 for 200s, $1,174.80 for 300s, and $854.15 for 400 level seats. Again, all pricing is for one ticket on both nights.
If you've fainted, I'm sorry. If you are a WWE fan that planned on going to WrestleMania this year, but can't because of the pricing insanity, I'm sorry too. Just know that the pricing model does fall in line with the overall TKO Group revenue strategy for WWE, which is to soak every penny out of the product, no matter what or how hard the squeeze is.
WrestleMania shouldn't be like the NFL Super Bowl
WrestleMania is the WWE Super Bowl each year, but that doesn't mean it should be priced like it. For the Super Bowl, it's fine to have an audience full of corporate sponsors, donors, and nephews of important board room people. That can work. Anyone can sit down and enjoy a football game. Pro wrestling is different. WrestleMania is REALLY different.
Imagine Hulk Hogan lifting Andre The Giant into the air for the body slam at WrestleMania 3 and a mild crowd in the background. Think about Steve Austin winning the world championship for the first time, but a mid-sized buzz for a reaction instead of an explosion.
WrestleMania has created many moments for WWE and a lot of their business model is built on generating more of them. In order for that to work, the WWE crowds -- especially at major events like WrestleMania -- need to be audiences full of the biggest fans out there. Those are the fans that will react. Those are the fans that will help push and generate new moments in time for WWE to squeeze into gold.
In order to facilitate those audiences, WWE should have a ticket environment that encourages people with various financial means to attend shows. This doesn't mean TKO Group shouldn't make money on their biggest event of the year, it just means consideration should be shown to fans, so that the company can continue to have the huge moments they want.
The WWE ticket bubble is going to burst at some point anyway. All bubbles do. The question will be, how many WWE diehards are left when it does and will that group be big enough to continue making the moments WWE wants.
Time will tell. Pop!!
