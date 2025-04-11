Tony Khan Net Worth
Tony Khan is an American businessman and entrepreneur who has become one of the most important figures in pro wrestling history as the owner and CEO of All Elite Wrestling.
Founding the company alongside The Elite's Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, Khan offered the wrestling business its first competitor brand to WWE in two decades. He is the son of Shahid Khan, who is a billionaire businessman, sports tycoon and owner of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars as well as Premier League club Fulham.
Holding several executive roles, Tony Khan has etched his name in the sports and pro wrestling world that has helped him establish his own legacy outside of his father's.
Name
Antony Rafiq Khan
Estimated Net Worth
$1.5 Billion
Source of Wealth
Professional Wrestling, Professional Football, Professional Soccer
Salary
Not publicly disclosed
Businesses (ownership)
All Elite Wrestling, NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, Premier League club Fulham FC, TruMedia Networks, Activist Artists Management
What is Tony Khan's Net Worth in 2025?
Based on the valuation from Forbes in 2024, All Elite Wrestling is worth $2 Billion. Also according to Forbes, Tony Khan's father Shahid Khan has a net worth over $12 Billion.
Despite his net worth not being publicly disclosed, it is reported that Tony Khan is worth around $1.5 Billion as a result of his ownership of AEW. Khan has various businesses that have been proven to be lucrative which contribute to his wealth along with his father's worth.
Tony Khan's Salary
Tony Khan is the owner of several companies and holds management positions in other business ventures as part of his family. However, his yearly salary, distributions or dividends, or other sources of income are not publicly disclosed.
Tony Khan's Businesses
Tony Khan is the founder, co-owner, President, CEO and head of creative for All Elite Wrestling since the inception of the promotion in 2019. AEW has become the biggest competitor brand to WWE in the pro wrestling business.
Meanwhile, Khan serves as chief football strategy officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL). The team is owned by his father, Shahid Khan.
Along with his duties for AEW and the Jaguars, Tony Khan is also the vice-Chairman and director of operations for Fulham FC of the Premier League.
Outside of his businesses in the world of pro wrestling and sports, Khan is the owner and chairman of TruMedia Networks, which is a Boston-based engineering firm that provides analytics for the athletic sports industry. Founded in 2015, the company has offered analytics to several different clients, such as ESPN, the NFL and more.
Khan and his family also helped to fund the talent management firm known as the Activist Artists Management.
