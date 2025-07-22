Triple H Shares Heartfelt Message Following Ozzy Osbourne's Death
Triple H has taken to social media to share a long and heartfelt message following the death of legendary rocker and WWE Hall of Famer, Ozzy Osbourne.
Osbourne passed away on Tuesday, July 22, just weeks after performing his farewell concert, his family confirmed to The Sun. Osbourne was 76 years old.
As the news spread, many fans, wrestlers, and media personalities shared tributes on social media, including WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. In Triple H's post, he would reminisce about his love for Ozzy's music, send condolences to Sharon, his children, and his grandchildren, and include lyrics from Osbourne's song Hellraiser, which was co-written by Lemmy Kilmister.
Triple H wrote: Rock and Roll Heaven just received The Prince of Darkness, and if I know Lem, he asked what took you so Fkn'g long to get up there!!
Ozzy was one of a kind. His relentless passion for music was something I always looked up to. From the moment I heard the first riff of Paranoid I was hooked on this sound that I never heard before. My dream turned into reality as Ozzy would become involved with WWE and eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame.
My condolences to Sharon, your children and grandchildren who had the fortunate pleasure of your time.
Give Lem a hug from me and I'll see you on the other side Give em Hell Ozzy.
“Walking out on another stage
Another town, another place
Sometimes I don't feel right
Nerves wound up too damn tight
People keep telling me it's bad for my health
But kicking back don't make it”
Osbourne appeared on WWE TV numerous times, with his most notable appearance being at WrestleMania 2, where he managed The British Bulldogs who would go on to win the WWE Tag Team Championships.
Osbourne also performed on WWE SmackDown, hosted Monday Night Raw, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.
