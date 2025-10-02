Who Is Jade Cargill's Husband? Everything You Need To Know About Brandon Phillips
Following a high profile run with All Elite Wrestling, Jade Cargill signed with WWE in 2023 and eventually made her debut in 2024.
While Cargill has made her name in the pro wrestling industry, many fans knew of her due to her husband and three-time MLB All Star Brandon Phillips.
The couple have been photographed on red carpets and have been seen attending each other's big events. From their first meeting to their children, here is everything you need to know about Jade Cargill's husband, Brandon Phillips.
Early Life
Born on June 28, 1981 in Raleigh, North Carolina, Brandon Phillips grew up in a family rich in their athletic background. Brandon's father James Phillips played baseball and now runs the Phillips Baseball Center in Pine Lake Georgia.
Meanwhile, Brandon's sister Porsha Phillips became a professional basketball player as a member of the WNBA's San Antonio Silver Stars. His older brother was the first Phillips to be drafted to the MLB and currently owns Legacy Arena Baseball in Georgia.
Then, there is Brandon's younger brother PJ Phillips, who is the manager of the Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
Growing up in Stone Mountain, Georgia, Brandon Phillips attended Redan High School where he became a star baseball player. Phillips got selected in the second round of the 1999 MLB Draft by the Montreal Expos.
After signing a letter of intent to play both baseball and football at the University of Georgia, Phillips would go on to instead officially sign with the Expos in June of 1999.
How Brandon Met Jade Cargill
Brandon Phillips met Jade Cargill in a chance meeting at a Starbucks where it was a "love at first sight" situation. Cargill was leaving a meeting with her manager when Phillips came in to have a meeting with that same manager.
Immediately attracted to Cargill, Phillips admitted in an interview that he asked his manager about Jade and eventually got him to initiate an introduction with the WWE star.
Brandon's time in MLB
While he played several years on the Montreal Expos farm system, Brandon Phillips would eventually get traded to the Cleveland Indians as part of a six-player trade.
In 2003, Phillips finally landed his first starting job on a MLB team. However, his stint with the Indians can only be described as up-and-down.
Then in 2006, Phillips was traded to the Cincinnati Reds where he would have the defining run of his Major League career. Moving to the second base position, Brandon Phillips became a three-time All Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner and a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2011.
Playing for a total of six teams including the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves, Phillips crafted an impressive MLB career that lasted 16 years.
Jade and Brandon's children
After meeting and getting married, Jade Cargill and Brandon Phillips had their first child in 2017. The couple had a daughter named Bailey Quinn.
Jade and Brandon's daughter Bailey has been seen several times at ringside during her matches in All Elite Wrestling and WWE since she made her debut in 2021.
Brandon Phillips also has children from a separate relationship, Micole and Micah.
Jade and Brandon become sports team owners
Establishing themselves as business owners, Jade Cargill and Brandon Phillips are co-owners for the women's professional softball team, The Texas Smokes.
Becoming the new heads of the team in 2022, Jade and Brandon were able to lead The Texas Smokes to a championship in their first year of ownership
Wanting to make their mark as black owners in sports and encouraging others to pursue similar goals, Cargill and Phillips have showcased just how well they can work together as partners in the business world as much as in their marriage.
