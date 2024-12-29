El Hijo Del Vikingo Injured During Match For PROGRESS Wrestling
PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that El Hijo Del Vikingo was injured during his match against Kid Lykos II at Unboxing 7 this weekend. The match was ended early because of the injury.
"Vikingo vs. Lykos II was stopped early due to an unfortunate injury to Vikingo," PROGRESS wrote on social media. "He will get checked over by our medical team and we hope for a speedy recovery and a return to a PROGRESS ring in the future."
PROGRESS Wrestling did not comment on what the injury exactly was. Vikingo has dealt with numerous injuries this year. He tore his meniscus in February. After seven months on the shelf, he injured himself again during an appearance for TNA Wrestling.
Vikingo is known for his fast-paced and high-flying style. He's had memorable matches in AEW with Kenny Omega and others.
Vikingo has not commented on the injury itself and there isn't a timetable as to when he may be able to return to action.
His last appearance in AEW was in January, prior to his severe knee injury that kept him out of action for most of the year.
