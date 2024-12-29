Wrestling On FanNation

El Hijo Del Vikingo Injured During Match For PROGRESS Wrestling

Zack Heydorn

Lucha Libra AAA Worldwide

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced that El Hijo Del Vikingo was injured during his match against Kid Lykos II at Unboxing 7 this weekend. The match was ended early because of the injury.

"Vikingo vs. Lykos II was stopped early due to an unfortunate injury to Vikingo," PROGRESS wrote on social media. "He will get checked over by our medical team and we hope for a speedy recovery and a return to a PROGRESS ring in the future."

PROGRESS Wrestling did not comment on what the injury exactly was. Vikingo has dealt with numerous injuries this year. He tore his meniscus in February. After seven months on the shelf, he injured himself again during an appearance for TNA Wrestling.

MORE: 10 Best AEW Dynamite Matches Of All Time

Vikingo is known for his fast-paced and high-flying style. He's had memorable matches in AEW with Kenny Omega and others.

Vikingo has not commented on the injury itself and there isn't a timetable as to when he may be able to return to action.

His last appearance in AEW was in January, prior to his severe knee injury that kept him out of action for most of the year.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

AEW Worlds End 2024 Results: Jon Moxley Retains In A Ho-Hum Main Event; Kenny Omega Returns

Adam Copeland Said He Had To Put Community Before Wrestling Prior To AEW Return

The 10 Best Women's Wrestling Matches Of 2024, Ranked

The Most Jaw-Dropping Spots From WWE And AEW In 2024

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/Wrestling News