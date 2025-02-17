Lilian Garcia To Replace Alicia Taylor On WWE Raw Tonight
WWE fans won't see Alicia Taylor doing the announcing during Raw on Monday night in Charlotte, but they'll see another familiar name behind the microphone.
Lilian Garcia confirmed in a social media post Monday that she'd be traveling to North Carolina for WWE Raw. She'll be subbing this week for Taylor.
Garcia posted the following video to her Instagram account.
In addition to the video, Garcia wrote:
Wellllll….because plans changed and I’m not able to be live with you guys this morning, here’s a run down for you this week to apply to your life.- Lilian Garcia @liliangarcia)
Remember to make it a great week on purpose!!
And see you tonight on RAW.
Garcia made her return to WWE last October following the exit of Samantha Irvin. Garcia initially replaced Irvin on Raw, though WWE changed their lineups at the start of 2025. At that point, Garcia was moved to SmackDown while Taylor made the move to Raw for announce duties.
MORE: Samantha Irvin On Fan Reaction To WWE Exit, Dislike For Ring Announcing
Since that change was made, Taylor (Raw) and Garcia (SmackDown) have held true to their new brands. However, expect a change on Monday night when Raw on Netflix kicks off.
