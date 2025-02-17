Wrestling On FanNation

Lilian Garcia To Replace Alicia Taylor On WWE Raw Tonight

A last minute change was made for tonight's Raw on Netflix in Charlotte, NC.

Ryan Droste

Lilian Garcia
Lilian Garcia / WWE.co

WWE fans won't see Alicia Taylor doing the announcing during Raw on Monday night in Charlotte, but they'll see another familiar name behind the microphone.

Lilian Garcia confirmed in a social media post Monday that she'd be traveling to North Carolina for WWE Raw. She'll be subbing this week for Taylor.

Garcia posted the following video to her Instagram account.

In addition to the video, Garcia wrote:

Wellllll….because plans changed and I’m not able to be live with you guys this morning, here’s a run down for you this week to apply to your life.

Remember to make it a great week on purpose!!

And see you tonight on RAW.

Lilian Garcia @liliangarcia)

Garcia made her return to WWE last October following the exit of Samantha Irvin. Garcia initially replaced Irvin on Raw, though WWE changed their lineups at the start of 2025. At that point, Garcia was moved to SmackDown while Taylor made the move to Raw for announce duties.

Since that change was made, Taylor (Raw) and Garcia (SmackDown) have held true to their new brands. However, expect a change on Monday night when Raw on Netflix kicks off.

Ryan Droste
RYAN DROSTE

Ryan Droste has been a writer and media personality in the sports and entertainment space for over two decades. He has written for a variety of outlets, including CBS Interactive, SEScoops, SBNation, Entrepreneur, and many others. Additionally, Ryan is the host of Top Rope Nation, a weekly podcast. Follow Ryan on X and Instagram: @ryandroste

