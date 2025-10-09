A Surprising Golf Announcement From Netflix
As if the Ryder Cup loss two weeks ago at Bethpage Black wasn’t enough for American fans, the backlash over fan behavior hit a new level this week.
With European players such as Rory McIlroy voicing frustration about the atmosphere, the PGA of America stepped in with an official apology. President Don Rea Jr. said some fan behavior “clearly crossed the line,” acknowledging that the Bethpage environment went too far, even by Ryder Cup standards.
In other news, Netflix confirmed that Season 4 of its golf documentary series, Full Swing, is in production and will return in 2026. The season will reportedly end at the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, further increasing the intrigue around the new season.
And while the offseason rolls on, live golf is right around the corner. TGL released its full schedule for Season 2, set to kick off December 28 on ABC with Justin Thomas’ Atlanta Drive facing Xander Schauffele’s New York Golf Club.
Can it match the chaos and energy of Season 1? What’s new for this year? And will Tiger be healthy enough to play?
The crew at The Dan’s Golf World Show has all the answers, and a few predictions, on this week’s brand-new episode. Watch it above, and check out the archive on SI Golf.