WWE Champion Cody Rhodes To Present At 2024 People's Choice Country Awards
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear as a presenter at the People's Choice Country Awards.
The announcement of presenters and performers was made on X this afternoon, and included celebrities, athletes, comedians and musicians, including Brad Paisley, MGK, Matt Rife, Dasha, Nate Bargatze, Ashley Cooke and many more.
The show is billed as "country's biggest fan-voted music awards show", and will broadcast live from the Opry House on September 26th, with legendary country singer Shania Twain set to host.
Inside the ring, Rhodes is set to team up with Roman Reigns to face Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu at WWE Bad Blood on October 5th. The match will bring together the two adversaries for a high stakes alliance in an attempt to overcome their common enemy, The Bloodline. With tensions high and trust low, fans are eager to see whether the two will coexist or betray eachother.
