Alexa Bliss Reportedly Heading To WWE Smackdown After Royal Rumble Return
The WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is always full of surprises, and this year's women's rumble saw a major return at No. 21.
Alexa Bliss made her first appearance in WWE in more than two years following rumors she was at a contract stalemate with the company. Instead, she appeared in the match and received a thunderous ovation, lasting 11 minutes before being eliminated. It was later confirmed she had signed a new contract with WWE.
There had been some uncertainty as to where her WWE future would land her, but a new report indicates there is finally some clarity on that.
PWInsider's Mike Johnson reported Bliss was not at this week's Monday Night Raw taping, and there had been talk she would be moving to SmackDown. He has since followed up, saying SmackDown will "100 percent" be her landing spot.
MORE: The Wyatt Sicks Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown
Bliss landing on Smackdown may not be all that surprising, after all. She returned to WWE wearing a jacket that paid homage to Bray Wyatt, who she worked with before his first WWE release. The Wyatt Sicks was recently moved to the blue brand, and a union with the faction doesn't seem to be out of the realm of possibility.
