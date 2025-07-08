Wrestling On FanNation

Asuka & Kairi Sane Reunite On WWE Raw, Will Compete At Evolution

The Kabuki Warriors are back and they have a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Evolution.

Rick Ucchino

Asuka
Asuka / WWE.com

The Kabuki Warriors are back and they are heading to WWE Evolution.

After Kairi Sane squeaked out a victory over Roxanne Perez Monday Night on Raw, the Pirate Princess found herself on the wrong side of a 2-on-1 assault at the hands of Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions would not have the upper hand for long, however, as Sane's longtime tag team partner Asuka rushed the ring to save the day.

The Empress of Tomorrow pounded away at both Rodriguez and Perez with her trademark strikes, allowing Sane enough to recover and join back in the fray. After dumping Raquel to the outside with the Empress Impact, Asuka would hold Perez in place for Kairi's Insane Elbow.

The reunited Kabuki Warriors would later ask Raw GM Adam Pearce for a chance to finally end things with the Judgment Day, and he granted them the final spot in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way at Evolution.

The two-time Women's Tag Team Champions join Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss and Sol Ruca & Zaria - who were announced as the NXT representatives in the match Monday night - in challenging Rodriguez & Perez this Sunday in Atlanta.

Kabuki Warriors
WWE.com

Current WWE Evolution card:

IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship

Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Kabuki Warriors vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria for the Women's Tag Team Championships

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Women's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal - Winner Gets a title shot at Clash in Paris

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

