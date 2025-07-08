Asuka & Kairi Sane Reunite On WWE Raw, Will Compete At Evolution
The Kabuki Warriors are back and they are heading to WWE Evolution.
After Kairi Sane squeaked out a victory over Roxanne Perez Monday Night on Raw, the Pirate Princess found herself on the wrong side of a 2-on-1 assault at the hands of Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions would not have the upper hand for long, however, as Sane's longtime tag team partner Asuka rushed the ring to save the day.
The Empress of Tomorrow pounded away at both Rodriguez and Perez with her trademark strikes, allowing Sane enough to recover and join back in the fray. After dumping Raquel to the outside with the Empress Impact, Asuka would hold Perez in place for Kairi's Insane Elbow.
The reunited Kabuki Warriors would later ask Raw GM Adam Pearce for a chance to finally end things with the Judgment Day, and he granted them the final spot in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way at Evolution.
The two-time Women's Tag Team Champions join Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss and Sol Ruca & Zaria - who were announced as the NXT representatives in the match Monday night - in challenging Rodriguez & Perez this Sunday in Atlanta.
Current WWE Evolution card:
IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship
Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace for the NXT Women's Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship
Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Kabuki Warriors vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria for the Women's Tag Team Championships
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Women's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal - Winner Gets a title shot at Clash in Paris
