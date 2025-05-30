Bayley Teases WWE In-Ring Return With Post On Social media
WWE's women's division could be getting one of its biggest stars back in action imminently.
Bayley was one of the foundations of WWE women's wrestling in 2024. She was the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match in January, and followed it up by defeating Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL to win the WWE Women's Championship. She would hold that through the summer before losing it to Nia Jax at SummerSlam.
She was originally scheduled to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41 against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but an angle before the show had her taken out mysteriously backstage, a move that prompted criticism. And while she hasn't wrestled a match since, it appears she could be on her way back to the ring shortly.
Bayley posted a picture of her ring boots on social media Thursday, with the inside of one of the boots revealing the words "Born to do this."
Becky Lynch was revealed as Bayley's attacker, taking her out of the match so she could team with Valkyria and win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She would later turn on Valkyria the next night, and the two are now locked in a feud over the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.
While Bayley did not give a direct indication as to when or where she may return, Valkyria and Lynch are slated to face one another at WWE Money in the Bank. If Valkyria loses the title to Lynch, she will have to raise Lynch's hand in victory.
She was also recently spotted training at AEW star and WWE legend Dustin Rhodes' gym ahead of a potential return.
