WWE Raw (11/18/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The build to Survivor Series: WarGames is intensifying as Monday Night Raw once again takes place inside the Van Andrel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
After Bronson Reed invaded SmackDown this past Friday, we know that Solo Sikoa has been able to fill his five man team for WarGames. The big man accepted the very invitation that Seth Rollins turned down last week, which means Reed may not be alone tonight when he looks to avenge his loss at Crown Jewel.
As for the OG Bloodline, the hunt for a fifth man continues. Will Sami Zayn be back on a recruiting tour across the locker room tonight or has he already exhausted all of his options? Does anyone want to team with Roman Reigns?
There's a big title match on the card tonight as Bron Breakker defends his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is scheduled to make an appearance as well!
Here is your Monday Night Raw Preview:
Match Card (Announced):
Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed
Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega vs. Chad Gable & Ivy Nile
The War Raiders vs. Dominik Mysterio & Carlito
Bron Breakker defends his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus
Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is expected to appear
Seth Rollins and Bronson Reed attempt to settle their heated rivalry
Seth Rollins wants no part of Bloodline Civil WarGames coming up at Survivor Series, but the same cannot be said for his opponent tonight on Raw. After Rollins declined invitations from both Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa last week, Bronson Reed stepped up to be the Tribal Chief's fifth man and laid waste to OG Bloodline Friday on SmackDown.
Will Reed be bringing back up with him when he faces the Visionary one more time?
The LWO and American Made clash in Mixed Tag Team Action
The LWO and American Made have been battling with one another for the last few weeks and the latest chapter in this budding rivalry will see Rey Mysterio team with Zelina Vega to take on Chad Gable and Ivy Nile in a Mixed Tag Team Match.
Erik and Ivar look to keep building momentum ahead of their World Tag Team Title shot
The War Raiders have been on fire ever since returning to action a few weeks back, earning themselves a future title opportunity against The Judgment Day for the World Tag Team Championships. Before they meet Finn Balor and JD McDonagh with the gold on the line, Erik and Ivar will take on Dirty Dom and Carlito.
Sheamus looks to become a Grand Slam Champion when he challenges Bron Breakker
There's only one Championship that has eluded Sheamus throughout his Hall of Fame career in WWE. The Celtic Warrior has the opportunity to finally capture the Intercontinental Title when he challenges reigning champ Bron Breakker tonight on Raw. Grand Rapids better be ready for a BANGER!
SPOILERS: Tonight's episode was pre-taped. Get all the match results HERE.
How To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw:
Time: 8pm EST (7pm CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV, Peacock, YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+ Live TV