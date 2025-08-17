Becky Lynch Intercontinental Championship Defense Added To Monday Night Raw
Members of the Raw Women's Division continue to line up for a shot at The Man.
Becky Lynch already has three successful defenses of her Women's Intercontinental Championship within the past month, and she'll have the opportunity to make it four this Monday night on Raw.
Natalya took to social media Saturday night ahead of Triplemanía XXXIII to announce that Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has made it official, it will be Nattie facing Big Time Bex at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.
"Tonight I get to make history at @luchalibreaaa TRIPLEMANIA in Arena CDMX.- Natalya on X
Monday at #WWERaw in Philadelphia, I get to make @BeckyLynchWWE HISTORY.
With so much going on in times like these, I wish I could split myself in half.
But maybe I can… Maybe I already have."
Natalya initially issued a challenge to Becky two weeks ago after she embarrassed and attacked WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella on Raw, but Lynch instead accepted that challenge on behalf of Maxxine Dupri.
The Alpha Academy member has clearly been putting in work under the wing of Natalya and Maxxine nearly pulled off the shocking upset this past week in Quebec City. Will the teacher be able to succeed where the student did not? We'll find out this Monday night when Raw goes live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).
Current WWE Raw card for 8/18:
Naomi to address the state of the Women’s World Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Xavier Woods vs. Penta
The Latest on WWE, AEW, TNA & More
WWE SmackDown Results (8/15/25): Sami Zayn Switches Shows, McIntyre Explains Himself
Latest On What Might Happen With WWE's Content Library As They Leave Peacock
WWE Announce Naomi To Appear On Monday Night's Episode Of WWE Raw
Major Injury Update on Liv Morgan & When She's Expected Back In WWE