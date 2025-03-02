Bianca Belair Opens Up On Early Success In WWE
Bianca Belair credits working with top WWE stars during her early run as why she was so successful.
In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Belair spoke about her early run with the company and why she was grateful for who helped bring her along.
When I first came onto the main roster, I was thrown into things very quickly. I was winning the Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania my first year I was here. I was used to being led. My first WrestleMania, I’m in the ring with a vet like Sasha, then I’m in the ring with someone like Becky Lynch, and then Bayley and Asuka. I wanted to soak up and absorb as much as I could from them. I put myself in a position to do that.- Bianca Belair (h/t Fightful)
Belair continued:
I remember when I became Raw Women’s Champion, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay. I’m not in the ring with them anymore. I have to kind of lead.’ I got a little bit uncomfortable because I was so used to being safe. I felt safe with them in the ring. Not in a sense of physical, but I knew we were going to have a great match. I have great chemistry with them, they’re leading me, I’m good. The only part I was uncomfortable with was that I’m now in this new role where I’m now looked at as the vet a little bit, but I felt like I was still learning. It was a different role for me,"- Bianca Belair (h/t Fightful)
Belair wrestled in championship matches at WrestleMania 37, 38, and 39. At the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday night, Belair defeated Liv Morgan, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Roxanne Perez to earn a WWE Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.
Belair will face either Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky for that championship. Sky and Ripley will go one one one this week on WWE Raw on Netflix with the championship on the line.
