Booker T Comments On Jordynne Grace Officially Signing With WWE
Booker T says that Jordynne Grace checks every box that WWE looks for in a talent.
During a new episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the NXT announcer commented on Grace signing with WWE and how important it is for a talent like her to join the biggest wrestling company in the world.
“I’m so proud of her, congratulations Jordynne Grace for finally inking that deal, all of the hard work that she put in over these years. Remember the Rumble she showed up to back in WWE a few years back and I was like, man, she fits in perfectly. She checks off every box, she passes that test, and now to actually get a shot to actually work in the company, I think that’s what this TNA-WWE crossover deal, I think that’s what it’s really truly all about. Letting talent like Jordynne Grace get a chance to work on the biggest stage that they possibly can throughout their career at least once. I think that’s what’s it’s all about for the young wrestler getting into this business. Again, congratulations to Jordynne Grace.”- Booker T (h/t Fightful)
Jordynne Grace spoke about her 2024 Royal Rumble appearance and said that when she was originally approached about it, she thought it was a rib. Grace recently signed with WWE after losing her final TNA match to Tessa Blanchard at the Genesis PPV event earlier this month.
Grace is a former TNA Knockouts Champion, TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion, and the first-ever TNA Digital Media Champion. In addition to appearing at the Royal Rumble last year, she was a suprise opponent for Roxanne Perez over the summer in the NXT.
