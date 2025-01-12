Booker T Returned To Ring To Wrestle His First Singles Match In Six Years
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T returned to the ring on Saturday night, his first singles match in six years.
Booker wrestled Zilla Fatu on Saturday night for ROW (Reality of Wrestling) at an event in Texas City, Texas. Booker T owns the promotion, which operates out of Houston. He's wrestled a couple of tag teams matches for the promotion in the last few years, but the last time that the former world champion wrestled in a singles bout was in January 2019.
Booker also entered the 2023 Royal Rumble, lasting just 42 seconds in the match. He was eliminated by Gunther.
Zilla Fatu is the son of legendary WWE wrestler Umaga, who passed away back in 2009. There have been several rumors over the last year that WWE could be interested in the young wrestler, possibly for their Bloodline storyline, though he's still relatively new to the ring. Fatu has only been active in the ring for the last two years. However, hopes are high for his future.
Booker's promotion, ROW, is part of the WWE ID (Independent Development) program, which was launched in October.
MORE: WWE Announces "WWE ID" Developmental Designation
The match on Saturday night was won by Booker T. After winning the match, Booker picked up a microphone and declared, "The era of Zilla Fatu is dead."
