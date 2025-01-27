Bron Breakker Would Like To See Bad Bunny Back In WWE
Could music superstar Bad Bunny be in line for an Intercontinental Championship run? The current champion is at least interested in him making a WWE return.
WWE Superstar Bron Breakker appeared on The Pacman Jones Show to discuss his WWE run, and Bunny's WWE career came up. Breakker was asked about the possibility of the rapper returning to the ring.
"I think that'd be cool, bro," Breakker said. "He obviously loves WWE and loves being a part of what we do. We love having him whenever he can come and wrestle. He killed it in Puerto Rico. I mean, everything that he's done with us has been great. It's been super entertaining, I'm sure, for the fans to watch. I think it'd be exciting, man. That's big-time stuff. Anytime that he does anything with us, it's always pretty cool."
MORE: Bad Bunny Says He's The Greatest WWE Celebrity Wrestler Ever
Bunny made headlines recently when he mentioned he wants one more match in WWE, and was even challenged by former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. He also noted he believes he's the greatest WWE celebrity wrestler of all time.
The former WWE 24/7 Champion made a thunderous debut in WWE when he teamed with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 37 to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. He would appear in the 2022 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match, then a match-of-the-year candidate bout with Priest at Backlash in Puerto Rico the next year.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Kurt Angle Says Chris Benoit Was His Greatest Opponent, Talks Challenges With Discussing Him
Major League Soccer Reportedly Moving Into WWE Headquarters
The Undertaker Revealed As One of The Cover Stars for WWE 2K25 [Photo]
Big E Joins Cast Of "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Marvel And Disney+ Show