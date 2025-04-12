WWE Reaction To Tiffany Stratton And Charlotte Flair SmackDown Brawl
Last week's WWE Smackdown segment between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton drew all kinds of reactions for all of the wrong reasons.
They followed that controversy up this week with something much more in line with what WWE producers were expecting, and the reaction couldn't have been more different than one week ago.
Despite that messy situation one week ago where Flair went off script, with Stratton following suit, the pair were seen as working professionally together this week ahead of, and during, SmackDown. The duo filmed an attack angle before the show in an effort to continue to drum up interest in their match at WrestleMania next weekend.
MORE: Tiffany Stratton Addresses Off Script WWE SmackDown Promo Exchange With Charlotte Flair
According to a report form Fightful Select, that filming went off without a hitch and both women worked well together.
Then, during the live broadcast of SmackDown on the USA Network, the pair once again worked together, having a physical altercation on the show. The altercation followed Stratton's victory over Roxanne Perez.
Though the report notes that Flair and Stratton worked "very stiff" in that segment, there were no issues between the two of them.
Per the report, the second segment went as planned and everyone backstage was pleased with it as a result.
Tiffany Stratton will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair during night one of WrestleMania 41 next Saturday in Las Vegas.
