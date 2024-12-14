CM Punk Teases Surprise Role With Jesse Venture On WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
CM Punk has officially thrown his name out as a possible co-commentator next to Jesse Ventura during the relaunch of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.
During a commentary appearance for CFFC, Punk alluded to potentially joining "The Body" on the call for Saturday Night's Main Event and was giddy with excitement at the possibility of grabbing that spot.
"I got to get this out of my system," Punk said. "I might be doing commentary with Jesse 'The Body' Ventura tomorrow night at Saturday night's Main Event. I got to relax. Get us thrown on Peacock, brother."
CM Punk has loads of commentary experience for WWE, but also for other promotions like AEW and ROH.
Punk is heavily rumored to be wrestling a major main event match against Seth Rollins during the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6. Most recently, Punk returned to action in the WWE as a part of The OG Bloodline War Games team at Survivor Series.
Though Punk and Roman Reigns had drama between each other during the match, Punk was able to help Reigns in the end and their team defeated Solo Sikoa and The New Bloodline.
This week on Smackdown, Roman Reigns challenged Solo Sikoa to a Tribal Combat Match on the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw.
