Gabriel Iglesias Comments On Hulk Hogan Being Booed On WWE Raw on Netflix
Not many expected the audience reaction Hulk Hogan received when he appeared before the main event during the WWE Raw on Netflix premier this past Monday.
Hogan and Jimmy Hart came out, with Hogan cutting a promo about his partnership with WWE that was announced the day of the event. However, the crowd booed him throughout the entire speech. Loudly.
It was an awkward moment to watch, as the crowd didn't let up while Hogan continued through his promo.
Gabriel Iglesias, who was in attendance for the event and to cut a promo for his own Netflix show, commented on the incident while appearing on the Rich Eisen Show.
It was painful watching Hulk Hogan get booed. I was like, 'Wow.' From great to hate. That was ugly. At the same time, WWE should have known better. You know that Hulk Hogan has been out there on this political train trying to sell his beer and on the (Donald) Trump train. You take somebody like that and you put them in a blue state in LA, what else was going to happen? That might be the reaction.- Gabriel Iglesias
Meanwhile, WWE Raw commentator Pat McAfee poked fun at the incident. On yesterday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, he parodied Hogan with a fake press conference where the Hulkster explained the boos weren't for him.
"They weren't booing the Hulkster, they were booing Jimmy Hart. Everybody loves the Hulkster, dude."
