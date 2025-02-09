Halftime Heat: A Look Back At WWE Competing With The NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show
Nobody in WWE is afraid of a little competition, but there's competition and then there's going head-to-head with the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show. Brilliant? Stupid? Let's just call it memorable.
WWE squared off with the Super Bowl Halftime Show on three different occasions. The first time was during the peak of the Attitude Era in 1999. During halftime of Super Bowl 33 between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos, Mankind faced The Rock in an Empty Arena Match for the WWE Championship. The match took place inside a completely empty Tucson Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona.
In the match, Rock and Mankind battled all around the building. They used arena weapons like garbage cans, concession stands, and popcorn to battle one another over the top WWE prize. Mankind and Rock had been embroiled in a months long feud for the championship.
Mankind defeated The Rock to win the WWE Championship during this match. Mankind used a forklift to hold Rock down for the three count in the end.
WWE also battled the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2019. This time, WWE went live with a special NXT match from the WWE Performance Center. The match took place during Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.
The bout was a six-man tag team match that was full of the top NXT male stars. Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, and Aleister Black defeated Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, and Adam Cole. The match was action packed and highlighted the deep NXT roster at the time in WWE.
While not a true Halftime Heat match, WWE ran a special segment during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2000. Instead of a match, Stone Cold Steve Austin was interviewed during halftime of Super Bowl 34. Austin spoke about how his recovery from neck surgery was going. Austin was the top star in the industry at the time and would make his official return later that year.
Kendrick Lamar is the headline act of this year's Super Bowl halftime show. He'll be joined by SZA during halftime of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
