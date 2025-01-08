WWE Raw On Netflix Listed Among Top TV Shows In The United States On Streaming Giant
The WWE Raw on Netflix premiere that took place on Monday, January 6th was anything but an ordinary episode of Raw.
That star-studded show had all the fanfare of a major premium live event, complete with a red carpet, celebrity appearances, and superstar returns. Triple H even noted they approached it as a standalone event.
The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, among other legendary WWE names took part in the show, while celebrities including Travis Scott, Seth Green, Macaulay Culkin, and Gabriel Iglesias were also featured or in attendance.
While yesterday it appeared as the #1 show in the United States and United Kingdom on the platform, surpassing Squid Game and others, today it sits at #4, just behind "Missing You" and just ahead of "Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy."
The WWE Raw on Netflix premier opened with a video package of Triple H introducing the new Netflix era, an exclusive story that The Takedown broke, followed up by his in-ring promo.
The Rock then followed that up with his own promo before the show moved on to its first match of the night where Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match for for the Ula Fala. Other highlights of the night included John Cena officially declaring for the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley defeating Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Champions, Jey Uso defeating Drew McIntyre, and CM punk defeating Seth Rollins.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
The Rock Addresses Criticism Of His WWE Raw On Netflix Promo During NXT Appearance
Becky Lynch Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE
John Cena Helps Launch McDonald's McValue Menu, Reveals Favorite Meals
Hulk Hogan Reportedly Set To Appear At WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere