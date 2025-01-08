Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw On Netflix Listed Among Top TV Shows In The United States On Streaming Giant

Raw debuts on Netflix on Monday January 6
The WWE Raw on Netflix premiere that took place on Monday, January 6th was anything but an ordinary episode of Raw.

That star-studded show had all the fanfare of a major premium live event, complete with a red carpet, celebrity appearances, and superstar returns. Triple H even noted they approached it as a standalone event.

The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan, among other legendary WWE names took part in the show, while celebrities including Travis Scott, Seth Green, Macaulay Culkin, and Gabriel Iglesias were also featured or in attendance.

While yesterday it appeared as the #1 show in the United States and United Kingdom on the platform, surpassing Squid Game and others, today it sits at #4, just behind "Missing You" and just ahead of "Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy."

Netflix Top Shows
January 8th Top 10 Netflix Shows In The US / Netflix

The WWE Raw on Netflix premier opened with a video package of Triple H introducing the new Netflix era, an exclusive story that The Takedown broke, followed up by his in-ring promo.

The Rock then followed that up with his own promo before the show moved on to its first match of the night where Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match for for the Ula Fala. Other highlights of the night included John Cena officially declaring for the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley defeating Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Champions, Jey Uso defeating Drew McIntyre, and CM punk defeating Seth Rollins.

