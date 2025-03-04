Iyo Sky Defeats Rhea Ripley To Win The Women's World Championship On WWE Raw
Iyo Sky is the new WWE Women's World Champion.
In the main event of this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, Sky pinned Rhea Ripley to win the title -- her second world championship in WWE. The win came with Bianca Belair sitting ringside as the challenger for that championship at WrestleMania.
Belair didn't get involved in the match until Ripley saw her cheering for Sky while she was sitting near the announce desks. This irked Ripley, who proceeded to get into Belair's face. Belair and Ripley exchanged shoves and looked as if they'd start fighting until the referee broke things up.
Ripley rolled back in the ring and pulled Sky to the top rope. She tried to hit Sky with a top rope Riptide, but Sky countered it with a Hurricanranna. Sky then hit her moonsault on Ripley before covering for the win.
Sky was screwed out of a spot inside of Elimination Chamber by Ripley. Because of that mishap, Ripley offered Sky a title match, which is how tonight's match came about.
The stage is now set for Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night to earn her title shot.
WrestleMania 41 airs live from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. Other announced matches for the show include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and more.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
TKO President Gives Update On WWE Show Demand And Dynamic Ticket Pricing
Rey Fenix Reportedly Released From AEW; Likely Headed To WWE
Sonya Deville Issues New Comments On WWE Release
The Best John Cena Memes After His Heel Turn At WWE Elimination Chamber