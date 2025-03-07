John Cena Announced For WWE Memorial Day Weekend Takeover That Includes 4 Consecutive Event Nights
TKO, the parent company of WWE, announced a deal Friday morning with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission for a Memorial Day weekend takeover of the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Beginning Saturday, May 24, WWE will hold four consecutive events in Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE Battleground, Monday Night Raw and finally the Tuesday, May 27 episode of NXT.
The takeover will see John Cena appear on Saturday Night’s Main Event as part of his retirement tour, marking his first appearance in the Tampa Bay area since December 2022.
Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live on Saturday, May 24 in primetime at 8pm ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Friday's announcement aligns with a previous calendar release by the streaming service regarding SNME.
Three and four-day combo ticket packages will be available exclusively during the initial ticket on-sale window starting Friday, March 14 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.
An exclusive pre-sale opportunity will be available from Wednesday, March 12 at 10am ET/7am PT through Thursday, March 13 at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT,
Additional information regarding individual event tickets will be announced at a later date.
