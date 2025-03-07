Wrestling On FanNation

John Cena Announced For WWE Memorial Day Weekend Takeover That Includes 4 Consecutive Event Nights

Who knows what will be going on in John Cena's life come May, but he'll be part of a WWE takeover of Tampa, Florida.

Rick Ucchino

John Cena is heading to Tampa for the first time in over two years
John Cena is heading to Tampa for the first time in over two years / WWE.com

TKO, the parent company of WWE, announced a deal Friday morning with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission for a Memorial Day weekend takeover of the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

Beginning Saturday, May 24, WWE will hold four consecutive events in Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE Battleground, Monday Night Raw and finally the Tuesday, May 27 episode of NXT.

The takeover will see John Cena appear on Saturday Night’s Main Event as part of his retirement tour, marking his first appearance in the Tampa Bay area since December 2022.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live on Saturday, May 24 in primetime at 8pm ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. Friday's announcement aligns with a previous calendar release by the streaming service regarding SNME.

Three and four-day combo ticket packages will be available exclusively during the initial ticket on-sale window starting Friday, March 14 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.

An exclusive pre-sale opportunity will be available from Wednesday, March 12 at 10am ET/7am PT through Thursday, March 13 at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT,

Additional information regarding individual event tickets will be announced at a later date.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE SmackDown Preview (3/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Adam Copeland Enters AEW Revolution On A Mission To Tell One Last Great Story [Exclusive]

Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn, Talks WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance

WWE Reportedly Planning Return Of Evolution PLE

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE