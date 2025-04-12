Kane Reveals The Exact Moment He Knew He "Made It"
Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) has now revealed the moment he knew he made in it in the wrestling business.
Kane debuted in WWE (then WWF) at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interrupting The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' Hell in a Cell match in what would become perhaps the most memorable debut in professional wrestling history.
In an interview on The Ricky Cobb Show, Kane discussed the memorable moment, saying this was when he knew he made it. “It was my debut at St. Louis at the In Your House: Badd Blood Pay-per-view when I came out and ripped the Cell door off during Shawn Michaels and Undertaker match. That was the first time I actually really felt like a Superstar."
He continued, "I’ll never forget just walking out and the music’s just playing. But for a moment there that was just it. I mean, just the entire arena was in shock and you could hear a pin drop. 15,000 people weren’t making a sound until they kind of intuitively, I guess, realized what was going on."
“We always think about Vince [McMahon] doing the, ‘That’s gotta be Kane,’ thing. Well, you have to understand, that was only going out to the audience watching on Pay-per-view. That wasn’t going out to the people there at the event. So, again they have to figure it out themselves. And then within 30 seconds they had. They were all thinking to themselves that, ‘That’s gotta be Kane.’ But it was just the impact of that.”
"Now, that wasn't do to me, obviously. That was because the table had been set. Because the Undertaker and his willingness to work with me. Really that story had started months before when Paul Bearer began talking about The Undertaker's long-lost brother Kane. Kane is alive, what's he talking about? And then they do a masterful job of changing gears to Shawn Michaels and Undertaker so you forgot about Kane until he made his debut, but then the seeds were already planted. So I knew immediately that was going to be a big deal."
Watch the full interview below.
