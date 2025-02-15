Trish Stratus Confirms Status For WWE Elimination Chamber
Trish Stratus was in the Nation's Capital Friday night and made a special appearance on SmackDown.
The seven-time WWE Women's Champion was interviewed by Wade Barrett and confirmed that she will be in Toronto for the Elimination Chamber coming up on March 1.
While Stratus will be at the Rogers Centre for the final Premium Live Event ahead of WrestleMania 41, it sounds like she'll be in attendance as a spectator only. Trish said she just has to decide if she'll be watching from the seats or a suite.
Friday was Stratus' first appearance on WWE programming since she returned to action at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select had reported earlier this week that Trish was expected to make more appearances with Elimination Chamber taking place in her hometown, but it was not exactly clear what she'd be doing.
Stratus did mention to Barrett that her participation in the Women's Royal Rumble Match was only the start of her career anniversary celebration. Next month will mark 25 years since Trish first debuted in WWE, but if and when she'll return to ring next remains unknown.
