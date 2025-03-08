Wrestling On FanNation

Lex Luger Issues First Comments On WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Zack Heydorn

Lex Luger took to social media on Saturday morning to issue his first comments since being announced as an inductee to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

"Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and congratulations shown by the incredible Wrestling fans, family, and friends," Luger wrote on X. "So honored and filled with gratitude. Thank you Lord."

On Thursday, WWE released a video of Cody Rhodes surprising Luger while he was working with Diamond Dallas Page. Rhodes let him know that he'd be a member of the of WWE Hall of Fame. Luger joins Michelle McCool and Triple H as 2025 inductees. announced thus far.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony details for this year have not been revealed by the company yet. Some in the company have wanted to change the format of the event this year, but nothing official has been announced.

Typically, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place over WrestleMania weekend. The last two years, the ceremony has taken place right after Friday's Smackdown.

WrestleMania 41 this year emanates from Las Vegas inside Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20. Announced matches for the show event include Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship, Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and more.

