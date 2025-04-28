Naomi Addresses Possibility Of Leaving WWE To Have Kids
Naomi has caught the attention of WWE fans around the world for her recent character work, but it's possible there may not be much more of it to go around.
The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion and two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion recently turned heel, setting up a WrestleMania showdown with Jade Cargill that Cargill would eventually win.
While their feud is continuing, it's possible Naomi may not have a ton of time left in the ring at this stage in the game.
Naomi appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show alongside WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella, and was asked about the prospect of having kids. There, she opened up that the time could be soon, which would put her in-ring days in jeopardy.
"I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We got a lot to figure out," she said.
She returned to WWE in 2024 after leaving the company in 2022. A successful run in TNA as a singles star helped her earn a new deal with WWE, and she has been a featured player since. However, she recognizes if she is to have a kid, it's a timeline that will have to get going soon.
"I have to step away and take care of my health and myself," she said. "If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon. With that on my mind and on my plate, I think that makes my time left here even more special and valuable to me. That's why I'm so passionate about what I'm doing because I think this might be it."
Naomi is married to former WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.
H/T Fightful for transcription assistance.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (4/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Mayu Iwatani Departs Stardom As Thekla Draws Interest From WWE & AEW
Bryan Danielson Reveals More Memorable Title Win: AEW All In Or WWE WrestleMania 30
Chelsea Green Says Goodbye To WWE After Losing Women's United States Championship