Netflix To Increase Prices As WWE Raw Continues Hot Start On Platform
WWE made the jump from linear to streaming Jan. 6 when it debuted Monday Night Raw on Netflix. While the event was heralded as a major success for the company, viewers are soon set to pay more out of pocket to watch the program.
Netflix announced in its 2024 Q4 earnings report Tuesday it plans to increase pricing across plans for the United States, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina.
“As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix," the company said in a letter to investors.
This comes on the heels of the platform adding a quarterly record 19 million subscribers in the final quarter of 2024, pushing its worldwide total to 300 million subscribers.
The regular ad tier will jump from $6.99 to $7.99 per month in the U.S., while the standard tier will increase from $15.49 to $17.99. Premium tiers will increase from $22.99 to $24.99. This is the first price increase since the fall of 2023.
WWE Raw's Jan. 13 episode ranked fourth in Netflix's Global Top 10 Shows this past week, cementing itself as one of the most-viewed programs on the service. Engagement tapered considerably to 3,700,000 views, down from 5,900,000 the week prior. It is also listed as the No. 6 show in Canada currently.
MORE: WWE Raw on Netflix Results: CM Punk Wins Grudge Match, The Rock Puts Ula Fala On Roman Reigns
While only a portion of the WWE library sits on the U.S. Netflix platform due to WWE's current deal with NBC Universal for Peacock, the majority of the company's programming is available internationally on it.
