New Matches, Including Title Defense, Added To WWE Smackdown Tonight (Jan 17)
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be in action on the Jan. 17 episode of Friday Night Smackdown, but their belts will not be on the line.
WWE announced Friday morning Bianca Belair and Naomi will team up against Nia Jax and Candice LeRae in non-title action. The official preview for the match reads as follows:
Bayley reigned supreme in last week's turbulent Fatal 4-Way Match against Nia Jax, Naomi and Bianca Belair to earn the right to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title, but the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are coming for more when they take on The Irresistable Force and the disruptive Candice LeRae.- WWE.com
The match also stems from all of their involvement together on the Jan. 3 episode of Smackdown, when Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the WWE Women's Championship from Jax.
Stratton, who had previously been under the tutelage of Jax, is expected to have a major WrestleMania match this year, potentially against Charlotte Flair. Flair teased her imminent return to the ring on Thursday on social media.
Stratton will also be in action Friday night, defending the championship against No. 1 contender Bayley. The former women's champion also showed up on NXT earlier this week, confronting Roxanne Perez.
MORE: WWE Rumors: Major Tiffany Stratton WrestleMania 41 Update
Also slated for the show is Solo Sikoa's return to TV following his loss to Roman Reigns on the Raw on Netflix debut show, alongside the Motor City Machine Guns squaring off with Los Garza.
